Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Wade will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, 11 a.m. at Prater-Lampton-Mills and Coffey Funeral Home, with Willam "Buck" Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Sawyer Cemetery, Sawyer, Oklahoma.
Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Paris, Texas at the age of 57.
Elizabeth was born on March 25, 1965, to Clarence Howard and Bertha Mae Pike Wade in Foreman, Arkansas.
Elizabeth loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family. One of her life long dreams was to operate her own thrift store. Her partner Tommy helped to make that dream come true. Just recently Elizabeth opened her thrift store. It brought her such joy.
Elizabeth was a giver. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and loved John Wayne and Elvis. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jesse Miller; three brothers, Jimmy, Glenn and Walter Wade; numerous aunts and uncles.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Javylin Miller and wife, Janie Johnson, of Clarksville, Texas; life partner, Tommy Workman, of Powderly, Texas; siblings, William "Buck" Wade and wife, Sue, of Forest Chapel, Texas, Claria "Kandy" Southmayd and husband, Alden, of Beville, Texas; sister-in-law, Clogean Wade, of Cartwright, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Jekari, Jestin, Chelesa, James and Jesse Miller; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Prater-Lampton-Mills and Coffey Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
