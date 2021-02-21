Chisum ISD will discuss and vote on administrative contracts at Monday night’s meeting.
Contracts up for renewal are the principal and assistant principal at the elementary, principal and assistant principal at the middle school, and the principal and assistant principal at the high school. The board will go into executive session to discuss the contracts and vote after in open session.
The board will also discuss filing federal and state waivers for the 2020-21 school year, including those for staff development, state testing assessment and the missed days because of the winter storm. They will also review the district of innovation renewal plans.
The board will meet at 5:45 p.m. at the administration building, 3250 Church St.
