Dorothy Lee St. John, 93, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Bruce Roebuck and Bro. Ewell Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mrs. St. John, the daughter of William Henry Davenport and Willie Everett Thoms Davenport, was born on Nov. 19, 1927, in the Red Oak Community, of Red River County.
She trained as a nurse at Paris Junior College.
Mrs. St. John was a hard worker having worked at Sears & Roebuck at an early age. She then went on to work for Dr. Joe F. Hillhouse, Westinghouse, was a substitute teacher while living in San Antonio and at Dick House’s Good Housekeeping Shop. It was following this that she began a career working at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center that spanned 30 years. After her career at the hospital, she worked again for Sears in Paris, Texas.
Dorothy was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved the Church and read her Bible every day.
There were many words to describe Mrs. St. John; some being, supportive, long-suffering, generous, patient, gentle but firm, and a person that held fast to her convictions. She was kind hearted and loved animals, flowers, working in her yard, writing, singing, and loved Louis L’Amour books and John Wayne movies. She was always there for her children and taught them to drive. Dorothy was an excellent shot with a .22 rifle, she picked cotton at an early age, and saw her first automobile at the age of 10. She took her children to see President John F. Kennedy the day before he was assassinated.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Edward St. John, to whom she was married from 1947 until his passing in 1996. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Patrick St. John; and all her siblings, Agnes Garrett, Daisy Hope and Erselle Croy.
Dorothy was proud of all her children, and grandchildren, and was thrilled with each one from when the first was born until the birth of her great-great-grandchild.
Those surviving are her children, Kenneth E. St. John and wife, Patricia Sisson St. John, of Ravenna, Violet D. King and husband, Mark, of Issaquah, Washington, William L. St. John and Denise Byrd St. John, of Blossom and James L. St. John and wife, Angela Anderson St. John, of San Antonio; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Maynard, of Blossom; grandchildren, Kendra, Elicia, Eric, Aimee, Danielle and Victoria; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends and beloved brethren.
Casket bearers will be Eric St. John, Donnie Croy, Matthew Trammell, Elroy Theye, Creighton Byrd and Thurman Trammell. Honorary bearers will be Leighton Byrd, James Starks and Randy Starks.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
