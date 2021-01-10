Dr. Henry Wesley Griffin went to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2021, due to complications with Covid.
Dr. Griffin was born on Oct. 14, 1949, to his late parents, Lois and Carl Griffin. He was a graduate of Paris High School and Texas A&M and University of Texas Dental Branch. He married Stephanie Griffin in 1982, where they shared a happy life together. They had one daughter, Melissa. Dr. Griffin continued his practice of dentistry for more than 45 years. He was a Christian and attended Paris Church of God.
He is also survived by dear friends, Nancita Ellis and Mike Secrest.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private burial will be made in Knights of Honor Cemetery at Blossom.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
