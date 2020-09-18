The Solemn Assembly prayer event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. each night Monday through Sept. 25. Organizers plan for in-person services that will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Monday’s event will be at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore St. in Paris; Tuesday’s at Paris New Generation, 1513 Lamar Ave; Wednesday’s at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195; Sept. 24’s will be a Facebook Live from Breakthrough Church; and Sept. 25’s will be at cfParis, 3410 N. Main St. A Facebook Live at the Solemn Assembly Lamar County Texas page is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
Solemn Assembly prayer event scheduled to start Monday
