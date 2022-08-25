Janie Belle Morgette Barnes was born on July 20, 1929 in Kermit, Texas to Charles and Celia Morgette, and was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at the age of 93, in Granbury, Texas.
Janie graduated from McMurry University and received her teaching certificate from Sul Ross University.
Janie married her beloved Russell “Rusty” Barnes on July 15, 1950 in Lovington, New Mexico. They were happily married until Russell's death in 1994. Janie and Rusty had four children and raised their family in Odessa, Texas where they created a life they loved.
She was a dedicated educator for over 35 years and spent over 25 years teaching Second Grade at Sam Houston Elementary in Odessa. She had a gift for inspiring young minds and encouraging them to embrace their potential.
Janie was a charter member of St. Luke's Methodist Church and happily served the church throughout her life in any way she could. Janie found great joy serving Meals on Wheels for many years. She was frequently called the "best neighbor ever" due to her commitment to her neighborhood home of 50 years. Janie had a deep love for Jesus Christ and was an avid prayer warrior with pages and pages of prayers written for those she loved most. Janie had the sweetest spirit and blessed others with Christ's light every chance she had in her life.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and loving friend to so many. She had a fierce love for her family and being with them was her greatest joy. She left an indelible impression on all who knew her and will be dearly missed. Her family is her greatest legacy and the one she was the most proud of.
Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Barnes; parents, Charles and Celia Morgette; brothers, Philip, C.B., Charles, Ralph and Fred; sisters, Jessie May and Celia Pender; and grandchildren, Mike, Quentin, Vicky and Russell Barnes III.
Janie is survived by her children daughter, Sande McAdams (Ben), of Paris, Texas; son, Bob Barnes (Earlene), of Granbury, Texas; son, Jim Barnes (Misty), of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and step-son, Russell Barnes II (Linda), of Beaumont, Texas; her brother, Jimmy Morgette, of Greenwood, Texas; her grandchildren, Robert Barnes (Diana), Robbie Shepherd (Justin), James McAdams (Misty), Holly Abshire (Kyle) and Taylor Barnes; and her great-grandchildren, Drew, Dillion, Drake, Dalton and Chris Barnes, Charlie McAdams, Jackson Shepherd and Tripp Barnes; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their tremendous gratitude to Rita and Mark Steele for the compassionate care they provided to Janie in her final years.
Services will be held in Odessa at Frank Wilson Funeral home, 4635 Oakwood at 1:30 p.m.. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with Pastor Kevin Bushart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In remembrance of Janie's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Odessa, the Crisis Center of West Texas or your preferred charity.
