Janie Belle Morgette Barnes

Janie Belle Morgette Barnes

Janie Belle Morgette Barnes was born on July 20, 1929 in Kermit, Texas to Charles and Celia Morgette, and was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at the age of 93, in Granbury, Texas.

Janie graduated from McMurry University and received her teaching certificate from Sul Ross University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.