Paden Riley Bridges, of Bogata, Texas was born on March 18, 2003, and passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist, in Talco, Texas.
Services are under the care of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home in Bogata, Texas.
