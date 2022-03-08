Hollis Henderson Shoemake, 79, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Bennington Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Mark Hutchison, Stan Shoemake and John Shoemake officiating. Mr. Shoemake will lie in repose at the funeral home through Friday evening for those wishing to pay respects.
Hollis, the son of Stanley Clark Shoemake and Irene Stillwell Shoemake, was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Boswell, Oklahoma.
He retired as a manager with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company following a career that spanned many years. He then worked for the North Lamar ISD in the kitchen and as a bus driver. For a number of years he served in the Texas National Guard and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
Hollis was a member of Powderly United Methodist Church and The Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed golfing and the outdoors.
On Oct. 2, 1965, he married Susan Ann Ogden, building 53 years of family and memories before her death on Sept. 18, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Robert Shoemake; a sister, Carolyn Rich; and a great-grandson, Peyton Patrick Lucido.
Survivors include a son, Stan Shoemake and wife, Velmajean; grandchildren, Courtnye Dixon and husband, Bill, Britnye Kincy and husband, Barry, Andrew Hollis Shoemake, Robert John Sawyer, Victoria Rebecca Sawyer and Summer Roxanne Merrill and husband, John; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Shoemake and wife, Joann and John Shoemake and wife, Sherry; a sister, Linda Herndon and husband, Jimmy; and a brother-in-law, Bob Rich; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Robert John Sawyer, Bill Dixon, Barry Kincy, Tobbie Lucido, Bruce Edwards and Stephen Hamilton. Honorary bearers will be Andrew Hollis Shoemake and Kenneth Lucido.
