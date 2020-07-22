Inez Thompson Morrison, age 91, formally, of Avery, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Focused Care Nursing Center.
Inez was born on May 4, 1929, in Pleasant Hill Community, of McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Inez was the caretaker of her family, she loved her friends and family and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Morrison; her daughter, Patsy Morrison; and her brother, Farris Thompson.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes before service time, graveside will be at English Cemetery. Graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at English Cemetery, with the Rev. Deanie Lambert officiating.
Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her sons, James Michael Morrison, of New Boston and Jim Heath and wife, Carol, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her daughter, Janell Whiteman and husband, Bill, of Greenville; her sister, Maurice McLain, of Conroe; three grandchildren, Molly Wade and husband, Jerry Moore, of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jason Stotts and wife, Holly, of Pensacola, Florida and Laura Todd and husband, Matthew, of Blue Ridge; and five great-grandchildren, Cody and Kelly Wade, Madison Stotts and Mattilynn and Makayla Todd.
Online condolences may be made to the Morrison family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
