Brian Preston Baxter, 40, passed away, following a fierce battle with cancer, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Brian was born in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 7, 1982, to Howard Baxter, Jr. and Deana Rigby. He shared his birthday with his paternal grandmother and she doted on him until her passing in 2013.
Growing up and throughout his life, he lived in several Texas towns and cities including Dallas, Cooper, Paris, then Texas City at the time of his passing. Prior to Texas City, Brian and his family lived in Killdeer, North Dakota.
In 2004, Brian began dating his future wife. Amanda Dzenowski. On Jan. 3, 2021, they officially married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared 18 years together and raised three beautiful children. Amanda never left Brian’s side and was with him until the end.
Born several weeks early, Brian was a fighter from the start. He always spoke his mind and didn’t shy away from telling hard truths. He always loved a good game, whether it was a poker tournament, dominoes, or a 13-hour Risk marathon.
An electrician by trade, he was good at what he did and worked hard every day to provide for his family. Most recently he worked as an I&E Tech for Amped Electric in North Dakota before returning to Texas earlier this year.
Brian was very family-oriented and always put his family first. He was generous with his time and resources and never hesitated to lend a hand or a dollar for a friend or relative in need. Brian had a charismatic personality, witty sense of humor, and a great laugh. He was special - one of a kind - and his absence is already deeply felt in our family.
Brian is survived by his wife, Amanda, children Collyn, Breeanna, and Jayla, mother Deana Rigby, sister Carolyn Dunigan, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Baxter, Jr., maternal grandparents Paul Rigby and Carolyn Oldfield, and paternal grandparents Howard Baxter Sr. and Darlene Baxter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6p.m., with funeral services following on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12 p.m., both at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home in Pairs, Texas. Graveside services will take place following the funeral at McDonald Cemetery in Howland, Texas. Pallbearers will be Collyn Baxter, Dakota Rigby, Jordan Dawson, Colby Willet, Justin Hicks, and Kameron Avery. Honorary pallbearers will be James Baxter Jr., Chris Brown, Derek Atnip, and Trent Mason.
