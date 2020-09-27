Ronnie Dee Anderson, 69, of Paris, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 25, 2020.
He was born Oct. 20, 1950, in Deport, Texas, to Marvin and Ruth Cawley Anderson. He married Joyce Anderson on Nov. 1, 1983. He was enjoying life after retiring from Paris Packaging.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Gary Anderson; sister, Pat Berry; and nephews, Shorty Berry and Wayne Anderson.
Ronnie is survived by his wife; three daughters, Rhonda Cherry and husband, Billy, of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Mindy McCloughan and husband, David, of Loveland, Colorado, and Tracy Hargan and husband, Shaun, of Paris; and grandchildren, Randy Cherry, Dylan Cherry, Logan Erickson, Landon Moree and Tyler McFadden.
Graveside services are Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Randy Cherry, Landon Moree, Tyler McFadden, Billy Cherry, Joe Ashford, Sammy Hervey and Dorsey Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.