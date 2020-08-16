Dolores Kay Goley passed from this life Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Powderly Church of God with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Dolores was born in Borger, Texas, on March 15, 1954, to Kemper and Rosa Hess.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Armstrong and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Jonathon Robinson, Danielle Thomas, Hunter Armstrong, Madison Armstrong, Gracie Armstrong, Kimberly Robinson, Kayla Robinson and Christopher Robinson; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Alton Hess, Larry Hess and James Hess; and sister, Lela Faye Mcfatridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Christopher Robinson and Johnny Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hoskins, Garrette Brown, Danny Mcfatridge, Jordon Mcfatridge, Donald Simms, John Simms; and honorary pallbearer, Juston Wilson.
