Bobbie June Roberts Quisenberry passed away June 9, 2022, at the age of 93. She was a resident of Paris for 90 years.
A funeral service has been set for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Koelling and Beth Bridges and husband, Brian; her beloved grandchildren, Cameron and Hugo Ramirez, and Cole and Jamie Bridges; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Graham Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Barnett Roberts and Harve Houston Roberts; and her husband of 70 years, Louis “Buster” Quisenberry.
Our family will always cherish our memories of this caring, amazing, outgoing and fun loving woman. She was the sunshine of our lives.
