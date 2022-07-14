Vincent Eugene Clegg was born on Nov. 17, 1967 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Ralph Gene Clegg and Mildred Dilworth.
Vincent confessed hope in Christ early in life and was baptized at New Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Albert King and was an active member of the choir.
He attended Pine Bluff Public Schools where he excelled in sports and was named “Mr. Mustang” and best athlete at Dial Junior High School. A talented dancer Vincent aka” Hook” was a member of the popular Pine Bluff dancing group known as “BYB’ who won many dancing competitions.
Hook loved his family, friends, a good game of spades and dominos. In 2010, he relocated to Paris, Texas where he was employed by Kimberly Clark and was affectionately known as the BBQ King.
Vincent answered the Master’s call on July 2, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shamarius Henderson; maternal grandparents, Paul and Beatrice Dilworth; paternal grandparents, Harvey and Magnolia Bradley Clegg; maternal aunts, Versie Walker and Pauline Cook.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving mother, Mildred Dilworth; six sons, Quinton Richards, LaMarcus Ward, Raphael Clegg, Demontre Clegg, Davion Clegg and Lamar Clegg; five daughters, Tangela Clegg, Tahynei Clegg, Sianne Adams, Aysha Clegg and Brooklyn Clegg; six-brothers, James (Anetra) Mitchell III, Robert (Barbara) Taylor, Victor (Aretha) Clegg, Jerome Clegg, Stephen Clegg and Michael (Orazette) Bowie; three-sisters, Yulanda Clegg, Tunisha Clegg-Logan and Stephanie (Acie) Clegg Murphy; seven grandchildren, Champ Ward, Bella Henderson, Melody Clegg, Tramarious Matthews, Nova Darrough, Kai’Lynn Clegg and Khaia Clegg; bonus children, Dunte Grimes, Enrique Grimes and Sa’Mhya King; a host of relatives including, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted fiancée, Maria “Tutu” King.
Funeral Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at New Community Church with Pastor Ken Daniels officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.