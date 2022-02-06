Roy Dean Beard, 77, of Paris, Texas, left his earthly home for his eternal home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Roy was born on Aug. 29, 1944, in Paris, Texas to Dewey Beard and Bertha “Mimi” Johnson Beard.
Roy was 20 years old when he began his career with Babcock-Wilcox and eventually became Plant Manager. Roy was transferred to the Little Rock Plant and managed there for a year, then was transferred to the Israel Plant for three years. He then retired back at home in Paris, Texas. Roy served his country in the U. S. Army. Roy was a vital member of the Elks Club for over 51 years, dedicating his time and love to his community. Roy was a friend to all that met him and will be dearly missed by all those who have known him.
Roy married Linda Barnes on April 25, 1964, in Paris, Texas, building 57 years of love and memories. Together they were blessed with a daughter and a son.
Roy is survived by his wife, Linda, of Paris; daughter, Deanna Warren and husband, Barry, of Paris; son, Terry Beard, of Paris; grandchildren, Morgan Bankhead and husband, Chance and Tanner Beard and wife, Lauren; and great-grandchildren, Hallie Bankhead and Alec Bankhead.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St, Paris, Texas, with Doug Holt officiating. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Henry Ainsworth, Mark Faulkenstine, David Pool, Joseph Justise, Chet Cook and Tanner Beard. Honorary Pallbearers are John Gentry, Jim Bolton, Bobby McQueen, Cecil Pool, Wally Kraft and Cotton Anderson.
Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham St, Paris, TX.
