BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet 15 minutes prior to its normal 9 a.m. Tuesday start to host a public hearing regarding the change in zoning application for 60.0887 acres on CR 2650 in Lamasco from rural estate, single family district to retail and commercial district. The meeting is physically closed to the public as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain high, but may be attended via Zoom at meeting ID 813 8968 1393.
The meeting will roll over at 9 a.m. into regular session, during which commissioners are expected to receive updates on the Covid-19 situation, courthouse restoration and Bois d’Arc Lake construction. Discussion and action items include adding a member to the new Courthouse Dedication Committee; seeking bids for mowing right of ways; buying a fingerprint reader for the District Clerk’s Office front counter; accepting the TExas Opioid Abatement Fund Council and Settlement Allocation Term Sheet; demolition of Honey Grove properties at 613 Maple St. and 508 E. Scott St.
A memorandum of understanding between Fannin County and Fannin County Adult Probation Department to move Bond Supervision to the latter also is on the agenda. Commissioner also may set the date for public hearings for a zoning request in Dodd City and changes to the Lake Zoning Regulations.
Other agenda items include possible action to replace the County Court at Law court reporter at reasonable compensation; to use contingency funds to install UV lighting systems in the 4 HVAC units at the South Annex for $1,000; to purchase a closed circuit television system and install access control for the District Court.
