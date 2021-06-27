When Lamar County native and former Prairiland Patriot Daylan Whitley decided to continue his baseball career at Carl Albert State College two years ago, he had long since established himself as one of the very best baseball players in the Red River Valley. Now, after two years of honing his craft and working on his game, he’s an even better ball player, and ready to take his playing career to the next level at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Boasting an explosive bat and lightning-quick speed coming out of high school, Whitley still said his early days playing at the collegiate level were nothing short of eye-opening.
“It was a pretty humbling experience,” Whitley said. “Leaving Paris and going off to college, I met people from all over the country. And the talent level was just on another level than high school.”
Though he found college baseball humbling early on, Whitley was determined to be the best player he could possibly be, and so tirelessly devoted himself to improving in every facet of the sport.
“I practically lived in the batting cage,” he said with a chuckle. “I worked on my swing and my bat speed and really improved my swing so much. But the biggest thing was more of the mentality. I worked on loosening up in the box and simplifying my approach.”
Whitley also pointed to teammate Mac Moody as a source of help in his work behind the scenes to improve, as he said his fellow Viking gave him several helpful tips and pointers.
“Daylan is one of the hardest workers you will ever find,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said of his former standout. “I only had him for one year, since my first year at Prairiland was his senior year, but one year was all I needed to see that he just had a tremendous work ethic.”
Whitley’s hard work paid off, and he made a name for himself in his freshman season as a Viking at Carl Albert — until the coronavirus pandemic put an untimely end to things.
At the time that the remainder of the season was called off, Whitley was batting .333 with an on-base percentage of just a hair under .500, and was among the team’s leaders in total hits.
During his second year with the team, Whitley was again a reliable hitter for the team, batting .282.
“He’s great with a bat,” Peacock said. “He has great bat speed, and he’s so strong and athletic that the ball just jumps off his bat.”
Despite his successes at the plate, Whitley said one of his favorite highlight moments of his college career thus far came on the defensive side, when he covered a great deal of ground in the outfield before laying out to make a jaw-dropping — and crucial — diving catch.
“That was probably my favorite play in my time here,” Whitley said. “I’ve hit some home runs and had some big hits, but that was one of my favorite plays.”
Whitley’s ability to shine in the outfield is made all the more impressive by the fact that he entered college lacking somewhat in experience in the outfield, having been a catcher throughout high school for the Patriots, Peacock said.
“That just speaks to his versatility and his ability to play all aspects of the game at a high level,” Peacock said.
Whitley’s had plenty of big moments at the plate, though, such as the bases-clearing double he had against Murray State or the home run blast that jump-started a 13-run inning.
Looking back on his last two years on the field, Whitley said some of his other favorite memories include when he returned home to Northeast Texas to play against Paris Junior College and Northeast Texas Community College.
And as Whitley has grown as a player on the field, he’s also grown as a leader in the dugout. At the start of the 2020-21 season, Whitley’s teammates voted him to be one of three team captains.
“I try to be a good leader for the younger guys,” he said. “It means a lot that now I’m one of the players that the new players look up to. It’s about showing up, working hard in practice and just playing the right way.”
But while he’s devoted much of his time to baseball, Whitley added that he’s made great memories over the past two years away from the diamond too.
“Some of my favorite memories are going out and deer hunting with my friends in the morning,” he said.
After completing his two years of eligibility at the junior college level, Whitley wasn’t ready to say goodbye to baseball, and signed with Oklahoma Baptist University.
Having already taken his game to great heights through his hard work and dedication, he’s ready to put in the work to take his game even further.
“I know I can continue to improve and get better,” he said. “I know that I can hit the ball even better than I have the past two years, and I’m ready to show what I’m capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.