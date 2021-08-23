Lawrence Hayes Blackford, of Paris, Texas, went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born in Crosby, Texas on Feb. 5, 1931 to Curtis and Agnes Blackford, both of whom predeceased him.
Lawrence grew up and worked on a large ranch, raising cattle and growing corn and cotton. From an early age, he learned the value of hard work and his love for horses.
He was a devoted father, raising a beautiful family of four children, three daughters and one son, in La Marque, Texas. In his earlier years, he devoted his time to his children, all of whom were state champions in showing quarter horses. Lawrence was a true cowboy and a very accomplished horseman. He loved music, especially playing his guitar and even founding a band entitled Lawrence and the Rhythm Kings.
On April 20, 1993, Lawrence married his beloved wife, Judy. He retired and they moved to Judy’s hometown of Paris, Texas. Lawrence spent his spare time restoring vehicles, enjoying his many grandchildren and spending quality time with his wife. He was also a loving father figure to Judy’s daughters, Gayle and Amanda.
Lawrence is also preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin and Donnie Blackford; as well as two of his daughters, Judy Blackford and Ronda Marx.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Judy; daughter, Linda Levis and her husband, Matt; son Larry Blackford; Gayle Porter and husband, Eric; and Amanda Ragusan and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Vernon Hensel, Lisa Henneke and her husband, Jeff, Lynn Littlefield and his wife, Heather, Jason Marx, Tiffany Krenek and her husband, Johnny, as well as Matthew Fairchild, Jessica Holt, Paige Holt, Maddison Porter, Jarrin Morin and Jordan Porter. Lawrence was also proudly survived by 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel, located at 2601 Lamar Avenue in Paris, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A cemetery service will be held at Springhill Cemetery in Novice, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.