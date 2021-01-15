Tommy Clyde Lane passed from this earth on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 70 years, in Paris, Texas.
He was born in Paris to the late Clyde G. and Gertrude Lynch Lane. They preceded him in death.
After graduating from Delmar High School and attending East Texas State University, his career culminated after 22 years at Cunningham Equipment, where he retired as shop foreman in 2018. He previously worked at Cannedy’s Garage as a heavy equipment mechanic. Prior to that he worked as an oil field mechanic. He volunteered at the Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for several years.
He was blessed with a daughter, Gina Lane Green and husband, Keith Green, of Katy, Texas; and the grandest of blessings of two grandchildren, Elijah and Leena Green, also of Katy.
He is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Preston and Phillis Finch and husband, James. He will be missed by many nephews and nieces, including Sandra Preston McCormick and her daughter, Ashley McCormick Benda and husband, Kaleb; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.