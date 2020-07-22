Dakota Ryan Bennett remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning on three charges, including aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, following his Tuesday night arrest by the Paris Police Department.
Officers were called about a man with a gun at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Campbell Street. An 18-year-old woman told officers that Bennett, 22, assaulted her with his hands and refused to let her leave the home. She also told officers Bennett took her cellphone away and refused to allow her to call for help. At some point, the woman said, Bennett drew a handgun and threatened to shoot her.
Officers charged Bennett with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, interference with an emergency call and unlawful restraint.
Police investigating possible hit and run
Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of 19th Street NW at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman laying in the street claiming that she had been struck by a vehicle. She said the vehicle had intentionally struck her during an altercation with the driver. She was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.