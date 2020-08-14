Paris police responded to an assault the 400 block of 16th Street NE at 4:37 p.m. Thursday. Officers spoke with a 27-year-old female who reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her and had stolen a pistol from her. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
