Just as some Parisians were headed downtown for lunch Friday, the revving of fine-tuned engines cut through the air. Dozens of enviable sports cars circled the downtown square, their spotless bodies sparkling in the sun.
The sharp cars were part of the Express Rally, an event for sports car drivers that begins and ends in Northeast Arkansas, includes upscale hotel accommodations in Dallas and Tulsa, track time at Texas Motor Speedway and a team of photographers and videographers to document the entire journey. Paris was a stop along the way, with drivers and passengers encouraged to eat lunch at several downtown restaurants, including 107, Jaxx Burgers, Crawford’s Hole in the Wall and Daq’z Crazy & Wing’z.
Todd Berdit enjoyed the crisp fall breeze outside 107, snacking on some chips and salsa with his wife, Vista, as he kept a watchful eye on his 2014 Ferrari F 12berlinetta.
“It’s a V12 engine and has a dual clutch Formula One seven speed gearbox,” Berdit said. “It has about 820 horsepower and it’ll go a top speed of 214 miles per hour. It’s the most magnificent car I’ve ever driven.”
Berdit is a car lover and decided to grab life by the steering wheel by signing up for the rally, which had already included racing at the Dallas Karting Complex before he arrived in Paris. While he finally has the real deal, Berdit said his passion for cars started all the way back when he was a kid, racing Hot Wheels and matchbox cars.
“I would say that I’m a very, very strong car and car racing and motorsport enthusiast,” he said.
Although sleek, sporty cars may get him excited, Berdit said that’s not all there is to him. Like many folks, he’s got a regular vehicle too.
“I mean, I love this car, and we do car things and car shows and car rallies with this car, but the really cool thing is that I drive a Subaru Outback every day for work and just everyday things (like) to the grocery store,” he said.
Hailing from Enid, Oklahoma, small towns are nothing new to Berdit, and they’re where his heart is. He said he was elated the rally was stopping in a place like Paris — a slice of a slower pace, especially when you’re racing at top speed.
“We’re having a good time,” he said. “We’re very, very happy to bring a big bunch of business to some small towns. Paris, Texas, looks fantastic. I was really excited when we pulled in here because we live in a small town in Oklahoma. And I moved out of a big city to a town like this in Oklahoma because I like small towns. Paris, Texas, has that really cool small town vibe — look at this beautiful downtown square. Oh my gosh, it’s fantastic.”
There was one other thing too. In addition to days of racing, Berdit was able to check something off his bucket list.
“I got to say the words I’ve wanted to say to my wife for a long time,” he said. “‘I finally brought you to Paris, baby.’”
