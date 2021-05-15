Billy W. Glenn, 87, of Paris, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport with chaplain Joe Smith officiating.
Mr. Glenn, the son of Horace B. Glenn and Ruby Grose Glenn, was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Paris.
He served in the Texas National Guard for a number of years. Billy’s career as a manager of data processing with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 37 years.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge and was a founding member of the Dolphin Swim Club.
His parents and a brother, Robert Glenn, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Anthony Glenn, whom he married on Nov. 14, 1952, building 68 years of family and memories; three children, Randy Glenn and wife, Sheila, of Plano, Karen Ruthart of Greenville, and Lisa Golden and husband, George, of Paris; grandchildren, Daryl Glenn and wife, Whitney, of Plano, Jeffrey Glenn of Plano, Brandon Crockett and wife, Carla, of Quitman, Jennifer Butler and husband, Russell, of Caddo Mills and Amanda Ritchey and husband, Adam, of Paris; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gwen Whipkey; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
