Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 10th Street NE at 10:58 a.m. Friday. Officers saw Christina Diann Seymour, 36, assaulting her mother. Officers also saw Seymour chase her mother and shove her, causing her mother to land on her back. Her mother was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of her injuries.
Seymour was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. She was later transported to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man faces burglary charge
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Washington Street at 4:16 p.m. Friday. The caller said he had shot at a white man who was burglarizing his home. The complainant also reported the suspect ran from the house and was driving a pickup in reverse eastbound on West Washington Street.
Officers found the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 1200 block of West Washington Street. The driver, 52-year-old Phillip Boyd Cashion, of Paris, was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence and four Municipal Court warrants. No one was injured in the incident, and Cashion was later transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Parole violation lands man in jail
Johnathan James Dunken, 37, of Paris, was arrested at his residence on a parole violation warrant at 6:07 p.m. Friday. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with marijuana possession
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of West Kaufman Street at 7:21 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, 33-year-old Montrell Lawun Black, was located a few blocks away and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing.
During the arrest, Black was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Black was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating reported rape
Police responded to a rape report and met with the complainant in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 3:16 p.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old complainant reported she had been walking to a relative’s house when she was offered a ride from a 23-year-old man. The complainant reported the suspect produced a pistol and demanded she have sex with him. When she refused, the suspect struck her in the head with the pistol. The suspect then drove to a residence and forced her to have sex. The incident is under investigation.
Police jail woman on theft, evading arrest charges
At 7:26 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. When the officer arrived, the suspect was leaving the scene in a vehicle. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect began driving erratically attempting to evade the officer. The vehicle stopped at the exit of the parking lot due to traffic, and the driver exited the vehicle. The suspect, Nadalie Woodruff, 33, of Paris, was arrested and charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and endangerment of a child due to a small infant in the vehicle at the time that she attempted to evade the officer and the erratic driving.
Woodruff was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 286 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
