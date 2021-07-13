JULY 10 to JULY 13
Paris Police Department
Montrell Lawun Black, 33: Possession of marijuana and assault family/household member impede breathing.
Shequavious Tatiyan Sanders, 26: Theft of property with a previous conviction and criminal trespass.
Nadalie Woodruff, 33: Evading arrest detention with vehicle, abandon endanger child and theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
Patrick Henry Chrisman Jr., 45: Driving while intoxicated.
Phillip Boyd Cashion, 52: Burglary of a habitation.
Christina Diann Seymour, 36: Aggravated assault causes bodily injury.
Dusti Rose Robbins, 27: Not secured by a seat belt - passenger.
Billy Jack Renfroe, 45: Fraud/destroy/remove/conceal writing.
Diego Matthew Fennell, 25: theft of property/ less than $100 with previous conviction.
Jonathan Kenneth Wiechert, 28: Accident involving damage to vehicle, greater than $200.
Cheryl Lee Whitaker, 46: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jayden Michael McCarty, 19: Capias pro fine/speeding.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Walker Dale Berry, 21: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Ivy Brown Jr., 31: Assault causes bodily injury family member.
Justin Kenny Horne, 26: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Letha Thompson Cooke, 44: Motion to adjudicate guilt/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Reno Police Department
Roderick David Taylor, 56: Assault causes bodily injury family member
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Cody Chumbly, 57: Expired driver’s license.
