An additional 13 Covid-19 cases reported today beings Lamar County total confirmed cases to 605 since reporting began in March, according to the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
To date, Lamar County has reported 15 deaths with 142 active cases while 427 positive cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Today's cases include nine PCR positives; two Antigen positives and two Antibodies positives. Of the nine PCR positives, seven are females, ages 4, 19, 38, 44, 48, 55 and 71, and two males, ages 26 and 88. From positive Antigen testing are two males, ages 23 and 57. Two females, ages 23 and 31 received positive Antibodies tests.
A breakdown of total cases by age and gender follows.
- 0-9 4 males 8 females
- 10-19 10 males 22 females
- 20-29- 48 males 79 females
- 30-39- 37 males 64 females
- 40-49 21 males 62 females
- 50-59 49 males 52 females
- 60-69 29 males 37 females
- 70-79 13 males 32 females
- 80 + 13 males 25 females
