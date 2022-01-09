Front row: Gregory Bedford, Alicia Moore, and Pnior High School art teacher Summer Ward. Back row: Steve Martin, Marsha Martin, Alex Annett, Kevin Moore and Paris Junior High School Principal Kristi Callihan.
Front row: Gregory Bedford, Alicia Moore, and Pnior High School art teacher Summer Ward. Back row: Steve Martin, Marsha Martin, Alex Annett, Kevin Moore and Paris Junior High School Principal Kristi Callihan.
Students from Paris Junior High School recently participated in an art contest to design a stamp for the Paris Coffee Company drink sleeves. PJH seventh-grade student Gregory Bedford’s design can be seen on the sleeves for a limited time. The following students were selected as the top art designs:
1st - Gregory Bedford
2nd - Kali Wall
3rd - Cam’ron Reaves
Honorable Mention – Tyten Ortega-Fitzgerald
“Paris Coffee Company is a pillar in the community and brings joy to their customers,” stated PJH art teacher Summer Ward. “We hope to spark some excitement in the students and share some art with the community.”
Alicia Moore with Paris Coffee Company expressed, “We enjoyed getting to see all of the different entries from PJH students. We are looking forward to doing it again.”
