Students from Paris Junior High School recently participated in an art contest to design a stamp for the Paris Coffee Company drink sleeves. PJH seventh-grade student Gregory Bedford’s design can be seen on the sleeves for a limited time. The following students were selected as the top art designs:

1st - Gregory Bedford

2nd - Kali Wall

3rd - Cam’ron Reaves

Honorable Mention – Tyten Ortega-Fitzgerald

“Paris Coffee Company is a pillar in the community and brings joy to their customers,” stated PJH art teacher Summer Ward. “We hope to spark some excitement in the students and share some art with the community.”

Alicia Moore with Paris Coffee Company expressed, “We enjoyed getting to see all of the different entries from PJH students. We are looking forward to doing it again.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.