The Paris Wildcats football team will not be playing Friday's game, originally scheduled to be against Melissa High School; or next week's game against the Anna Coyotes.
The decision was made due to concerns regarding Covid-19, though specifics were not provided by the school district. It will result in forfeit losses for Paris ISD.
"To ensure the safety of our players and coaches, we are following the recommendations set forth by the CDC and our local health department," public information officer Melanie Meredith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.