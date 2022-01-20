Dan Thomas, a Republican candidate challenging Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Rockwall, for his U.S. House Texas District 4 seat speaks Thursday during the Texas Freedom Coalition’s Texas First Election Series, hosted by the Lamar County Conservatives at Love Civic Center in Paris. Thomas is a former news anchor who was fired after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Dan Thomas, a Republican candidate for U.S. House District 4 seat, will be hosting a town hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St. in Paris.
Thomas is challenging incumbent Rep. Pat Fallon for the Republican nomination to the seat. He was a broadcaster for 21 years before losing his job because he declined a Covid-19 vaccination. As one of three speakers at last week’s Texas First Election Series, Thomas said he’s running for office to combat the government’s growing presence in everyday life.
“It is the ever-growing size of government that is destroying this country,” he said. “And we need to return this country to the Constitution.”
