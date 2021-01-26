JAN. 22 to JAN. 26
Structure Fire/Alarm
Jan. 23
2:28 to 4:04 a.m., 718 Pine Bluff St.
2:15 to 4:02 p.m., 725 Cedar St.
Jan. 24
7:23 to 9:51 p.m., 933 W. Sherman St.
Jan. 25
12:21 to 12:41 a.m., 2620 Spur 139.
6:07 to 7:19 p.m., 3555 Ruby Way.
First Responder
Jan. 22
10:45 to 10:53 a.m., 2805 Bonham St.
3:51 to 4:16 p.m., 3095 Lamar Ave.
5:37 to 5:41 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
6:13 to 6:22 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
6:20 to 6:40 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
7:07 to 7:25 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
Jan. 23
2:05 to 2:16 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Jan. 24
11 to 11:35 a.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
3:18 to 3:37 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
5:25 to 5:39 p.m., 730 23rd St. SE.
Jan. 25
4:21 to 4:23 a.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
5:09 to 5:25 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
7:38 to 7:44 a.m., 3095 E Houston St.
8:09 to 8:25 a.m., 1090 34th St. SE.
11:56 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., 567 Pine Bluff St.
12:06 to 12:25 p.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
12:08 to 12:16 p.m.. 3050 Clarksville St.
12:58 to 1:14 p.m. 3566 Clarksville St.
1:48 to 2:02 p.m., 4264 Castlegate Drive.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 22
5:11 to 5:18 p.m., 300 W. Cherry St.
Jan. 24
1:37 to 2:04 p.m., 1301 N. Main St.
Public Service
Jan. 22
7:43 to 10:36 a.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Jan. 23
7:50 to 8:12 a.m., 1865 Cedar St.
6:35 to 7:05 p.m., 336 8th St. SE.
Jan. 24
8:56 to 9:04 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
Jan. 25
10:48 to 11:04 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
