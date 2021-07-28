H. Gordon Hogue was born in Kermit, Texas on Oct. 12, 1946 to his parents, Charles Gordon Hogue and Lena Emmaline Addison Hogue.
He went to New Mexico and Colorado schools, graduating in 1964 from Cortez High School in Cortez, Colorado. He attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado where he was awarded a music scholarship for four years and earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 1967. He was also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU in Dallas and the Commercial Banking School at the University of Oklahoma.
He died, with family by his side, on July 24, 2021 at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado following complications from COVID pneumonia.
He married his school sweetheart, Gail Schumann, in 1966 and shared over 55 years of love, memories and support.
Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lena Hogue; his brother, Jimmy Charles Hogue; and sister-in-law, Linda Hogue; brother-in-law, Johnny Schumann; and his wife’s parents, Jeannette Schumann Moore and Henry F. Schumann.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Hogue; three grown children; Troy Hogue and wife, Debbie, Carrie Hogue-Townes and husband, Michael and Andra Hogue and significant other, Alberto Carreon. He is survived by a brother-in-law and his wife, Ronald and Dodie Schumann. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by much, much, loved grandchildren, Kylie and Ashton Henderson, Kyson Hogue, Ariana Epperson, Collin and Addison Hogue and Breezy Baxter and Sunni Townes.
Gordon, a longtime banker in Paris, began his banking career of over 50 years in Midland, Texas at Midland National Bank. He then moved to Farmington, New Mexico to assist a holding company start and open a new bank, Valley Bank. He moved his family to Paris in 1978 with a holding company that purchased First National Bank and stayed on as it had multiple different ownerships. He later moved to People’s Bank for several years, then joined First Federal Community Bank, where he completed his banking career and retired in 2017. His expertise was called upon periodically as a banking consultant since retirement.
His love of music continued throughout life and he instilled that love through his children and his grandchildren as well. He loved teaching his family, especially his grandchildren, how to do and fix many things that are useful and self-sufficient in life. He also loved to solve problems of any kind. Gordon loved to go camping and boating with his family and friends, riding and racing motorcycles and four wheeling in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Gordon loved to travel together with his wife. He was in the Rockies camping at his favorite spot in Lake City, Colorado when he became ill.
He was a willing helper to all, offering assistance to anyone needing help to fix things or offer ideas. His son’s friends called Gordon “MacGyver”. He actually fixed the motorhome engine with a toothpick on one trip!
Gordon cared about his community and served with the Kiwanis Board and as a George Hixson Fellow, the Meals on Wheels Board, Red River Valley Fair Board, a Jaycees Senator and a 32nd Degree Mason. He is also an active member of First Baptist Church of Paris and past Treasurer. His greatest goal was to do work for the Lord and lead people to believe in HIM and the Savior of their souls. He assisted other Christian men and pastors bringing several Christian Revival Rallies to Paris aimed at saving the youth and lost of our county, recently planning another for 2022. He leaves a great void to family, church, friends and in the community.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 at First Baptist Church, Paris, with Dr. Tommy Turner and the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The funeral will be live streamed via Facebook. For access, please search fbcparis.
The family requests that memorials be made to the H. Gordon Hogue Scholarship Fund, c/o First Federal Community Bank, 630 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
