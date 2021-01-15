Danny Dean Lile, 77, of Charleston, passed away at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Jan. 12, 2021.
A private graveside service has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Interment will follow.
He was born on May 18, 1943 in Charleston, Texas, to R.M. Lile and Imogene McLemore Lile. He went to high school in Cooper. After graduating, he worked as a cattleman, rancher, auctioneer, and in shipping and receiving at Phillips Lighting until he retired, he was also involved in the Masonic Lodge in Paris.
He is survived by his only sister, Barbara Calvin and husband, Larry; his nephew, Kent Calvin and wife, Deborah; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Lile; his son, Max Lile; and his parents.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Barton, Markel Landers, Jason Toon, Jacob Toon, Jeff Landers, Ted Oats, Jimmy Waters, Floyd McMillan, Rip Templeton, Johnny Bradford and Charlie Lile.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Charleston United Methodist Church or Scottish Rite Hospital.
Online condolences can be made to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
