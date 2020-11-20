Robert J. Moore,

Robert J. “Bob” Moore, 86, of Tucson, Arizona, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Bob was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Paris, Texas, to Joseph C. and Ida Parrot Moore.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force.
He was employed with Delta Airlines for 35 years as an airplane pilot, retiring as Captain. Bob lived many years in Houston, Texas before moving to Tucson, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Drake Brown; sister, Geraldine Pierce; brother, Donald Moore; two special nieces, Linda Kennedy and Ann Green; and a nephew, Curtis Boss.
Survivors include his soulmate, Dortha Abbott; daughter, Ruth Ann Brown; grandson, Dakota Brown; great-grandchildren, Madison, Alejandra and Kain Brown; special nieces and nephews, Diana Hutchings and husband, David, of Detroit, Texas, Kathy Scott and husband, Tommy, of Paris, Texas, Donna Fowler and husband, Dennis, of Irving, Texas, Doug Boss and Bobby Boss both of Paris, Texas, Raymond Moore and wife, Karla, of Palestine, Texas; along with many great-nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. Burial of ashes will follow service at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peppi’s Place in Tucson, Arizona for the loving care provided to Bob.
