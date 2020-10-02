Pine Ridge Golf Course is adding excitement to Paris by teeing up a new way to experience the driving range. It is the same premier video simulation that you see used on a PGA TOUR telecast each week.
The course recently hosted a soft opening of The Range @ The Ridge for event-goers to try out the new technology and driving range experience. Similar to Topgolf, The Range is powered by Toptracer technology that tracks golf ball movement through onsite cameras and shows the action on a weather proof screen right behind the golfer.
Course owner, Cathy Harbin, has been on a long-term mission to bring new people to the game of golf. From supporting all the grow the game programs from the PGA of America to helping to launch the national grow the game program, Get Golf Ready for the World Golf Foundation; she is an expert in her field.
With her attention now on Paris over the last three years, Cathy has brought programs, leagues and events to Pine Ridge that encourage newcomers to the game.
“I want people who previously played to come back to the game and for those that haven’t tried golf to be comfortable giving it a shot. It’s a game for anyone and everyone,” Harbin said. “The only way to improve on what’s already here is to add something new.. so we did!”
The Range features a covered area with 12 bays and outdoor seating with even more developments to come.
Pine Ridge is upgrading in other areas as well. It has brought in Laura Spencer to be the clubhouse manager. “We have a dedicated team at Pine Ridge, but we knew it was not yet complete,” Harbin said. “We needed an additional leader with a fantastic vision, warm personality and the drive to help Pine Ridge be a vibrant part of the community. We found all that and so much more in Laura.”
“We’re so excited to celebrate alongside Cathy and the team at Pine Ridge,” Lamar County Chamber President Paul Allen said. “This is something new for our community and it will be a great opportunity for families to enjoy something together.”
The hours of The Range will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will stay open until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There will be food available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and beverages available all the time.
The Range Grand Opening is slated for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and there will be lots of activities to keep people engaged. There will be live music by Stacey Musgrove and The Stoney Creek Band, free bay space to try Toptracer, complimentary hot dogs for all and prizes given away every hour.
