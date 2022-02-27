Jake Rempel was born on Jan. 26, 1984, to Jacob and Nettie Rempel. He went to his Heavenly home on Feb. 22, 2022, at the age of 38.
He is survived by his wife, Mia Rempel, of 13 years; his daughter, Avry Sky; his son, Liam Kane; his parents; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jake was a very family-oriented man. He was outspoken, confident and dedicated in everything he set his mind to, which made him successful.
Jake loved the Lord and was passionate about studying The Word of God. He sought to understand the Truths that we as human beings often have a hard time grasping and understanding, even those that are often controversial. Jake’s view on who God is to us as His people and God’s Sovereignty was amazing and encouraging.
Jake was a hard-working man. He left for work before dawn each day so he could be home early to spend time with his family. He did his best to include his wife and kids in everything, including chores, work and fun! He was loved and respected by family and friends.
Jake was self-employed for the last 12 years hauling rock and he absolutely loved it. In the last month of his life, he pursued his childhood dream of farming and ranching. He enjoyed having cows and working with machinery. He was intelligent, mechanically inclined and he could fix everything.
Jake was an adventurous person; he loved the outdoors. Some of his hobbies were flying airplanes, trail riding, fishing, shooting guns and countless others.
Some might say he was a man of few words, but we all know that is not true. There was no awkward silence when Jake was around, he made sure of that.
Jake loved to have a good time with family and friends, laughing, joking around and making people laugh and smile every chance he got.
One of Avry’s fondest memories is when she out-fished her dad by eight fish with her barbie fishing pole.
One of Liam’s fondest memories with his dad is having nerf gun wars using pillows and couch cushions as shields.
Jake will be greatly missed by his wife, kids, family, friends and all those that knew and loved him.
Per family wishes, services will be private.
The family would like to thank Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors for their services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.