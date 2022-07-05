During the June meeting of the Paris Junior College Board of Regents, a bid was accepted for concrete work as identified through a Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board 2020 Americans with Disabilities Act audit. The work, which includes sidewalk and ramp replacement around campus, must be completed this summer.
In other business, the Regents:
• Approved contracting with the Lamar County Elections Administrator to conduct the November election for the Regents.
• Called for an election for Place 1 (Precinct 2), Place 2 (Precinct 2), and Place 8 (Precinct 4) on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
• Reviewed two renderings for a Greenville Workforce Training Center, which would accommodate four workforce training programs.
• Approved the Substantive Change Policy GK (Local).
• Approved an increase for the ACT WorkKeys test given by the PJC Testing Center, from $44 to $50 and from $56 to $64.
• Accepted the 2022-2023 Dual Credit Memorandum of Understanding.
• Reviewed, as required annually, the State Auditor’s Office Compliance with Public Funds Investment Act Report.
• Received an update on Summer I enrollment.
• Reviewed a report on fall and spring retention by course and by faculty member.
• Received the President’s Report on Summer II enrollment, facilities update and the success of the PJC softball team and the recognition they received.
• Approved the promotion of PJC ADN Nursing Instructor Tamera Lewis as Director of Nursing, effective June 1 and accepted the resignation of Dr. Ashley Jones, Educational Opportunity Center Director, effective Aug. 31.
