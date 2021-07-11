SATURDAY
Michael Winslow: 8 a.m., Tower City Comedy, 12 1st St. NE, comedian, sound effects mimic and actor a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” Tickets available online at towercitycomedy.com; seating limited.
FightBoy Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m., “The Mumbler,” rated NC-17, Plaza Theater, 6 North Plaza.
JULY 18
FightBoy Theatre Company: 3 p.m., “The Mumbler,” rated NC-17, Time Flies, 25 N. Main St.
JULY 22
Paris Community Theatre: 7:30 p.m., Bywaters Park, “The Complete Work of Wllm Shkspr (abridged)”
JULY 23
Paris Community Theatre: 7:30 p.m., Bywaters Park, “The Complete Work of Wllm Shkspr (abridged)”
