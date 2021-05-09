Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to install safety upgrades on FR 195 in Red River County will begin May 10.
Contractor Stateline Construction LLC was granted 160 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $867,000. The target completion date is in winter 2022, officials said.
The contractor will extend and apply safety treatments to existing drainage structures, and upgrade the bridge rail along this roadway from the Lamar-Red River County line to State Highway 37. The contractor’s crews began setting project barricades along this portion of the roadway during the week of May 6.
The contractor anticipates starting the project by upgrading the bridge rail at Little Pine Creek at the west end of the project. This work will require a shoulder closure at the bridge until the work is complete, officials said.
Motorists and travelers are advised that this project will require occasional, temporary daytime lane closures while this project is underway, officials said.
Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Elsewhere in the Paris District, beginning May 10, 2021:
FM 195, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail. The shoulder at Little Pine Creek will remain closed while the rail work is completed.
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail, and place new hot mix.
BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to SP 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line: Watch for daytime lane closures while crews place final hot mix surface.
These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
