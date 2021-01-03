DEPORT — The hiring of a grant consultant for the Texas Community Development Block Grant is among the agenda items for a special called Deport City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will take place at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St. in Deport.
Also on the agenda is discussion and action on the fiscal year 2020 audit report presented by Bob Arnold of Arnold, Walker and Arnold Co., and discussion and action on Resolution 2021-001 to set the date of the year’s council meetings. Councilors may also issue an order of election for May 2021 for the city’s municipal election.
A monthly maintenance and water report also are on the agenda.
