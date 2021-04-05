Police were called to a major accident in the 1600 block of NW Loop 286 at 8:18 p.m. Saturday involving a person riding a motorized wheelchair who had been struck by a vehicle.
A witness reported the person on the wheelchair was riding in the middle of the lane of the onramp and the witness had to swerve to avoid hitting the wheelchair. The vehicle behind the witness did not see the wheelchair in time to avoid hitting it, police were told.
The rider of the wheelchair, 62-year-old William Morris Pontius, of Paris, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation continues.
Police investigating report of aggravated kidnapping
Police met with the complainant of an aggravated kidnapping at the police department lobby at 11:34 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that at about 10 p.m. Friday, his ex-boyfriend pointed a pistol at him and demanded he give him money and drive him to Dallas.
As they were passing through Delta County, the complainant told the suspect that he needed to stop and get gas. The complainant pulled into the back of the “Cooper Police Station” and fled from the vehicle. The complainant reported he called that department for help and the suspect was not located. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of 33rd Street SE at 10:38 p.m. Saturday for speeding. The driver told the officer there was a handgun in the console of the vehicle. For safety reasons, the occupants were removed from the vehicle. The driver told the officer he could remove the handgun from the console. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found with the pistol, police said.
A further search of the vehicle revealed a syringe that contained suspected THC oil. The driver, James Rhett Kelley, 21, of Powderly, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Two face drug delivery charges after car crash
At 6:26 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3600 block of North Main Street. During the investigation, the officer saw a passenger of the vehicle attempting to conceal an item under the vehicle. The officer found the item and saw that it contained suspected drug paraphernalia. During the search of the vehicle, the officer found over a gram of suspected methamphetamine.
William Joseph York, 28, of Blossom, and Jessica Kay Hale, 34, of Bagwell, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance over 1 gram. Police said Hale gave the officer a false name and was found to have an outstanding probation violation warrant and in possession of marijuana. York was additionally charged with misdemeanor charges.
Paris man arrested for cocaine delivery
At 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of North Main Street. During the investigation, Trivel Andrew Dunwood, 29, of Paris, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
While Dunwood was being placed in the patrol car, officers said they saw a small baggie fall out of Dunwood’s pocket and onto the ground. Officers believed the baggie contained cocaine.
Due to the amount inside the baggie, Dunwood was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. Dunwood was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Man charged with marijuana, meth possession
Paris Police saw a man walking behind a closed business at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Clarksville Street. Officers made contact with 55-year-old Kennie Sean Hearne. Hearne told officers he had marijuana in his pocket, police said. While retrieving the marijuana, Hearne removed an item from his other pocket and placed it in his mouth. The officers attempted to keep Hearne from swallowing the item but were unsuccessful. The item that Hearne swallowed was found to be suspected methamphetamine.
Hearne was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Hit-and-run suspect jailed
Donovan Lamont Lewis, 32, of Paris, is the suspected driver in a hit-and-run accident at 10:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Lewis was located and arrested in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 on a parole violation warrant. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Warrants lead to weekend arrests
Paris police arrested Ryan Marquis McCray, 27, in the 1300 block of Hearon Street at 10:36 a.m. Thursday on a U.S. Marshal’s Office warrant for possession of a weapon. McCray was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Jillian Michelle Ingram, 43, was arrested at her residence in the 300 block of Bonham St at 9:24 p.m. Friday on a parole violation warrant. Ingram was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
No injuries in reported ball bat, pistol incident
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Bonham Street at 12:54 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported he had gotten into an argument with a known person about a laptop computer earlier in the evening. The complainant said the suspect returned with two other people who had kicked in his door. The suspect was holding a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire, police were told. When the complainant squared up to fight the suspect, the suspect dropped the bat and began running away, police were told.
The complainant reported he picked the bat up and chased the suspects down the stairs. Police were told one suspect then turned around and had a pistol in his hand. The suspect then shot one time at the complainant and ran away. The incident is under investigation. No one was hurt during the altercation.
Police investigating money, car theft
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 at 11:32 a.m. Thursday. The complainant reported he had met a woman at the casino in Oklahoma, and they came back to the hotel together. After having a few drinks, the complainant fell asleep and when he awoke, his vehicle and money were missing. The vehicle was later found in the 1800 block of South Collegiate Drive.
The investigation continues.
Teen driver charged with fleeing police
Paris police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the 1400 block of 7th Street NW at 2:18 a.m. Friday. The vehicle sped away from the officer and stopped in the 800 block of Pine Bluff Street, where two men jumped out and ran off. The vehicle then continued fleeing and eventually stopped in the 600 block of Bonham Street, police said.
The driver, 17-year-old DeJanae Unique Pinkney, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Pinkney was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. A juvenile in the vehicle was released to their parent.
Police investigating reported burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Officers met with the complainant who reported that when they arrived at the residence, they found the back door open and heard someone upstairs. Before officers could arrive, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 331 calls for service and arrested 20 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on April 4, 2021.
