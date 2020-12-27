Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Dec. 28, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FM 1507, Lamar County: From South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing roadway.
Bonham Street/Lamar Avenue, Lamar County: from 19th Street SW to 33rd Street SE. Watch for crews performing safety improvements to traffic signals.
Highway 82, Red River County: From FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the north side of the roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the south side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.