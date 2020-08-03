Cory Aaron Turk, 36, of Paris, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at his residence after it was found that he had injured a dog by hitting it with an axe handle.
Turk was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, and he remained there this morning without a set bond, online records showed.
Paris woman jailed on felony theft warrant
Stacia Yvette Record, 33, of Paris, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Sunday. Officers had responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of 18th Street NW and had located Record in a vehicle at that location. It was found that Record had an outstanding felony theft warrant stemming from an investigation in July where it was alleged that Record had stolen over $2,500 from her employer.
Record was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. She was held there this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Paris man jailed for ID info fraud
Paris Police responded to the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 6:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a fraud call. The complainant reported he had lost his wallet four days ago, and he had just received an email alert that someone was attempting to use his credit cards at this location.
Officers arrived and made contact with 33-year-old Brandon Jor-el Scott of Paris. Officers believed Scott had attempted to use three different credit cards that belonged to the complainant. Scott was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of identifying information and resisting arrest.
Scott was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bonds totaling $6,500, according to online records.
Clarksville man charged with DWI
Officers responded to a reckless driver at 7:51 p.m. Friday, and the vehicle was driving into Paris on State Highway 82 East. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of NE Loop 286 and was seen leaving the roadway while attempting to exit onto North Main Street. The vehicle was stopped in the 1900 block of North Main Street, and the driver, 24-year-old Rowdy James Wooten, of Clarksville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Wooten was also found to have an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant on a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance conviction. Wooten was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, according to online records.
Traffic stops result in arrests
Paris police stopped a vehicle for having a defective tail lamp at 11:44 p.m. Friday. The driver, 27-year-old Alante Laron Ginyard, of Reno, was found to have two outstanding warrants. One warrant charged Ginyard of leaving the scene of an accident where an injury had occurred. Ginyard was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, and was later freed on $5,000 bond, according to jail records online.
Police also made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Street for speeding at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. The driver, 32-year-old Jamie Flaco Ponce, of California, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and cocaine. Ponce was taken to the Lamar County Jail, and was later freed on bonds totaling $6,000.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 231 calls for service and arrested 19 people during the weekend.
