Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 5100 block of SE Loop 286 at 9:10 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone entered her 2018 Dodge pickup and stole a pistol. The incident is under investigation.
Warrant charges man with aggravated sex assault
Paris police arrested Alexander Charles Waddle, 30, of Paris, in the 500 block of SE 13th Street at 7:19 p.m. Friday. Waddle had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in October where he sexually assaulted a female under 17 years old. Waddle was also found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Men jailed on warrant arrests
Paris police arrested a 55-year-old Paris man in the 400 block of West Kaufman Street at 9:33 p.m. Friday. He had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram-repeat offender. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
A 41-year-old Paris man was arrested at his residence at 10:32 a.m. Saturday on two felony Lamar County bond surrender warrants. One was for a possession of a controlled substance charge and one was bail jumping and failure to appear. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Lack of bike light leads to drug charges
At 11:11 p.m. Friday, Paris police stopped a bicyclist in the 200 block of West Kaufman Street for not having a light on the front of the bicycle. The rider was found to have two outstanding felony motion to adjudicate guilt warrants out of Denton County for possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear on a criminal trespass case. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected THC. He was charged with two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Woman arrested as police investigate disturbance
Paris Police responded to a collision in the 1000 block of 8th Street SE at 9:11 a.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old complainant reported a known person had intentionally struck her with a vehicle during a disturbance before officers arrived. The suspect fled the scene. At 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded again to the same location about the suspect returning and causing another disturbance. Again, the suspect fled but officers found her nearby and arrested her on unrelated charges. The incident is under investigation.
Sleeping at stop sign leads to arrest
Paris police were called to the 800 block of Pine Bluff Street at 1:20 a.m. Sunday about a traffic violation. The caller reported that a pickup had been sitting at the stop sign for about 15 minutes, and the driver was asleep behind the wheel. Officers contacted the driver, who was identified as a 29-year-old Paris man. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. It was found that the man had two prior convictions for DWI, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a suspected THC cartridge. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, and he was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Fugitive flees during traffic stop
At 11:56 p.m. Sunday, police stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of East Price Street for displaying an expired registration. The vehicle was occupied by three people. The driver was arrested on an outstanding traffic violation. A passenger who identified himself by a wrong name was later found to have an outstanding parole violation. The 39-year-old Paris man fled from the officers, police said. While attempting the arrest, he assaulted two officers before being handcuffed. He was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, evading arrest with previous conviction and failing to identify as a fugitive. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge woman with meth possession
Paris police stopped two women walking on the wrong side of the road in the 300 block of 5th Street SW at 2:33 a.m. Monday. During the stop, a 39-year-old Paris woman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 236 calls for service and arrested 24 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on November 7, 2021.
