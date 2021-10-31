Jeffery Dale Chapman, 55: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility.
Mikel Todd Ralson, 36: Terroristic threat of family/household, assault causing bodily injury/family member.
Charles Lewis Nichols, 35: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass.
Debra Jean Brown, 53: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Adriona Alexia Dunwood, 19: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, county court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury (two counts), county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Malcolm Jerome Dimes, 33: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Reno Police Department
Michael Lee Smith, 32: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Malcolm Xavier Wilson, 40: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
