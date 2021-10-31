For the record cuffs

OCT. 26 to OCT. 30

Paris Police Department

Clint Kyle Wehrmann, 39: Criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure.

Derrick Tyrese Henry: 38: Driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle, more than $200.

David Jaurez, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Joshua Lee Walker, 32: Motion to revoke/online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Heather Necole Meeks, 36: Public intoxication.

Sebastian Wayne Stephens, 21: Interfering with an emergency call, assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Mathias Ezra Anz, 24: Assault causing bodily injury.

Jeffery Dale Chapman, 55: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility.

Mikel Todd Ralson, 36: Terroristic threat of family/household, assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Charles Lewis Nichols, 35: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass.

Debra Jean Brown, 53: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Adriona Alexia Dunwood, 19: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, county court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury (two counts), county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.

Malcolm Jerome Dimes, 33: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Reno Police Department

Michael Lee Smith, 32: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

Malcolm Xavier Wilson, 40: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.

