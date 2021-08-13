Officers assisting a state agency conducted a warrant arrest in the 900 block of 23rd Street SE. Brandon Omar Grant was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant. He was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal trespass investigation ends in drug charge
Officers arrested Kara Larkin for possession of a controlled substance after she was stopped in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street on an unrelated investigation of criminal trespass. She was found to have suspected marijuana and other suspected narcotics on her and in her vehicle. Police also said she was in possession of two firearms.
Traffic stop leads to narcotics possession charge
An officer made a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle run a red light in the 200 block of 20th Street SE. The driver, Jessica Reno, admitted to having narcotics paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found the paraphernalia as well as suspected narcotics in Reno’s purse. She was arrested without incident.
Stolen vehicle returned to owner
Officers were notified of a vehicle theft that took place Tuesday. The complainant advised the car had been taken from her residence in the 300 block of 14th Street NW. The suspects had actually been seen by officers, it was later determined, and they had abandoned the vehicle in the George Wright Homes area. Evidence was collected from the vehicle, and the investigation is continuing. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Disturbance leads to warrant arrest
Heather Cave was arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. She was found to have outstanding warrants from Lamar County and was arrested without incident.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 124 calls for service and made six arrests on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.