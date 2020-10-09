Paris police arrested David Duane Dunigan, 56, of Arthur City, Texas, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 3:18 p.m. Thursday. Dunigan was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested 4 people Thursday.
