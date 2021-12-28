Jerry Ross Akers, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Dec. 26 after a short illness.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1939 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Jerry grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma until his high school graduation.
After Graduating from the University Of Missouri Dental School, Jerry began his dental practice in San Angelo. After just a few years he was drafted into the Army to perform dentistry at Ft. Bliss in El Paso. Upon his two years of service, Jerry and his family moved to Paris in 1968. Jerry served the Paris community until his retirement in 2007. His friends referred to him as “painless”.
In the past, Jerry served on the Paris school board. Jerry was an avid fisherman and hunter and was an accomplished skeet and trap shooter winning multiple tournaments in the 70’s and 80’s. He was a long time member of Paris Gun Club. During retirement Jerry fished with his friends on area lakes and was an accomplished cook as his friends will attest.
Jerry was blessed with long lasting friendships in Paris. With the exception of his family, he valued these friendships more than anything else. A special thanks to his friends he enjoyed coffee with at the Dairy Queen and his buddies at the old men’s club (Al’s). They meant the world to him.
Jerry was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Paris.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Akers; two sons, Joe Akers, of Plano, Texas and John Akers, of Edmond, Oklahoma. He has three grandsons, Nicholas, Dylan, Luke and Tyler.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Louise Akers.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 31 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Paris at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the Akers family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
