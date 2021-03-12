Joshua Dean Sims, 39, of Paris, Texas and formerly of Kershaw, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was the son of Dino James Sims and Rebecca “Becky” Garris Sims.
Josh was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and later attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. After many exciting educational and career opportunities, he was currently employed by Scholls Brothers Bar-B-Que since 2017. As an avid cook, he loved watching cooking shows. He loved playing his guitar, his drums, and making music for his nephews. Josh cherished the time he spent working with children at SC Church of God Youth Camp. We will never forget his magnetic personality, his awesome sense of humor, his dreamer mentality and his funny videos.
Surviving in addition to his parents, of Kershaw, South Carolina, is his sister, Jessica Nolan and her husband, Neal; two nephews, Aiden Nolan and Ashton Nolan; his maternal grandmother, Emmie M. Davis, of Lancaster, South Carolina; his paternal grandparents, James and Dianne Sims, of Kershaw, South Carolina; his aunts, Susan Newton, of Lancaster, South Carolina, Donna Truesdale, of Jefferson, South Carolina and Pam Walters, of Kershaw, South Carolina; and his uncle, Teddy Sims and his wife, Lisa, of Camden, South Carolina; cousins, Tyler Newton and his wife, Whitney and their daughter, Everleigh, Tiffany Watson and her husband, Josh, of Ohio, Andrew Sims and Sam Sims, of Camden, South Carolina, Lance Walters and his wife, Gina, of Lancaster and Brianna Hughes, of Kershaw, South Carolina; and a host of cousins and friends, who loved him dearly. Also surviving are his employers and special friends, Amy and Troy Scholl and their children, Erin and Logan, who treated him like a son.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Crawford Garris; maternal grandfather, Charles “Mighty Fine” Davis; and his cousin, Jacqueline Clark.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember his life will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster, South Carolina, Pastors Neal Nolan, Ed Brewer and Andrew Flippo will conduct the service.
Interment will immediately follow the service in the Kershaw City Cemetery in Kershaw, South Carolina and Pastor Terry Wilkerson will officiate.
Memorial contributions in memory of Josh may be made to SCCOG Youth Camp, P.O. Box 309, Mauldin, SC 29662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.