For the third consecutive year, United Benefits Inc. has awarded Ronnie Nutt with its Top Performer Agent of the Year award for 2020.
In his 20th year with Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Nutt is in his 16th year with United Benefits pre-need funeral policy company.
Nutt credits staff and ownership at Fry-Gibbs, and an advertisement each Sunday in The Paris News, as factors in his success.
“I credit that ad for part of the success we have achieved over the past few years,” Nutt said. “We have great ownership and staff at Fry-Gibbs, which also have been a big contributing factor to our success.”
