Paris police responded to the 1200 block of 20th Street NE at 1:19 p.m., on Wednesday, in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone had stolen more than $10,000 worth of building material and equipment from the building site. The incident is under investigation.
Woman arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of 8th Street NE at 10:28 p.m., on Wednesday for not using a turn signal. The driver gave the officer a false name and upon the officer discovering the driver’s real name, found she had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Zaire Shakaise Sanders, 31, of Paris, was arrested on the parole violation warrant and additionally charged with failing to identify as a fugitive by giving false information. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
